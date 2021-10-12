Dubai: New creative experiences coming up in the city’s public places

Brand Dubai and the RTA will be working with artists to enrich the city's spaces.

Do you remember the music festival that was held at the Dubai Metro? What about the parking machines that were turned into artworks? Expect more creative experiences in the city’s public places, as Brand Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have renewed their partnership, it was announced on Tuesday.

A fresh series of initiatives will see the two entities working with local and international artists to enrich Dubai’s public environment and create new connections with the community through art and other forms of creative expression.

The renewal of the Brand Dubai-RTA partnership is the continuation of a three-year collaboration, which resulted in several unique projects for the city.

“Our previous three-year partnership had yielded several projects that brought the community together to celebrate art, creativity, culture and heritage. The RTA is committed to working with leading organisations and artists to transform the environment that Dubai offers to both residents and visitors,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

Mona Al Marri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, added: “These projects seek to celebrate the rich heritage, modern cosmopolitan character and future aspirations of the city, in addition to enhancing the quality of life and happiness of people who live in and visit Dubai. We believe these initiatives will also support efforts to promote creativity and innovation and attract talent, tourism and investment into our city.”

Nehal Badri, director of Brand Dubai, said: “We are excited about the new possibilities that the second phase of our partnership with RTA will bring. By synergising our assets and competencies, we look forward to offering exciting new creative experiences to the public.”

In 2018, Brand Dubai and RTA implemented a project that saw international artists paint murals on the pillars of the Dubai Metro on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

As part of the Jumeira Project, the two organisations also launched a series of public art installations at bus stops in 2020 to raise the neighbourhood’s profile as a social and creative destination.

In 2019, the two entities organised the Metro Music Festival, which featured performances by musicians from both traditional and non-traditional genres. In the same year, they jointly launched the first phase of the Parking Metres Project that saw parking machines in prominent areas being turned into beautiful artworks.

