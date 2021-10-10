Expo 2020 Dubai: New agreement to make city a hub for creatives

The collaboration between Dubai Culture and DP World will launch pioneering cultural and creative projects

Expo 2020 Dubai is becoming a witness to new public-private partnerships that will make the UAE a global stage for arts, heritage and culture.

A new collaboration between the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and DP World will launch pioneering cultural and creative projects, transforming the emirate into a global destination for talent and investment in the creative economy,

The joint initiative aims to further promote the country's values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and innovation.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World’s group chairman and CEO, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising the partnership at DP World's pavilion at the Expo.

Both organisations are key partners of Expo 2020. Dubai Culture is the official culture supporter of the mega event and DP world is the official premier global trade partner.

The signing ceremony at the Expo 2020 venue was attended by Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture; Noaf Tahlak, executive director, chairperson office, Dubai Culture; and senior officials from both entities.

Sheikha Latifa affirmed that the cooperation between Dubai Culture and DP World stems from Dubai’s ethos of public-private partnerships, which is a building block of sustainable social and economic development.

“Our partnership with DP World reflects the cooperative spirit in which we seek to implement the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai," she said.

"Through this agreement, we aim to further empower Dubai's cultural and creative sector in adding value to the nation’s economy and society. The agreement between the two organisations is an inspiring model for a public-private partnership aimed at advancing cultural development.”

She further underlined that the cooperation will harness expertise, competencies and resources of both the private and public sectors to advance the country’s progress, sustainability and happiness of its communities.

This will also support Dubai's position as an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent and a global capital of the creative economy through several collaborative projects.

DP World's Sulayem said: “We are honoured to partner with Dubai Culture in this pioneering and strategic endeavour that supports the implementation of the leadership’s vision for cultural development. This agreement marks an exemplary new model for the conception and execution of public-private partnerships in the cultural sector.”

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: You can be a hyperloop passenger in pod replica

>> Dubai Ruler's art collection among 87 others chosen for exhibition

Under the framework of a new strategic roadmap, Dubai Culture is working to develop new initiatives to transform Dubai's culture and arts sector and enhance its contribution to the emirate’s GDP.

He added: “We thank Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed for her patronage for this initiative which gives us an opportunity to contribute to the development of Dubai’s cultural and creative sector.

"This agreement, which comes as DP World ushers in a fresh phase of growth with the launch of a new brand identity symbolising the company’s emergence as a global logistics industry leader, opens new avenues for expanding our role in the sector.”