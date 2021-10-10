Video: Flash mob at Dubai International Airport delights passengers
They danced to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song ‘This is our time’
Passengers arriving at the Dubai International Airport were in for a colourful treat as a group of dancers showed off their moves in a flash mob performance.
Dancing to the beats of the official Expo 2020 song, ‘This is our time’, the group performed synchronised moves much to the delight of the passengers arriving to terminals 1 and 2.
Some of the travellers could be seen tapping their feet and swinging their arms to the tune, as others took videos and selfies.
On day one of Expo 2020, a flash mob performance had enthralled visitors:
International passengers landing @DXB 's terminal 1 & 3 were greeted by a burst of a joyful surprise with a flashmob performance featuring the Expo 2020 Dubai song "This is our time" bringing great vibes & smiles to all passengers in arrivals— Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) October 10, 2021
Buy your tickets Now#Expo2020 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/kZX0bcgOKN
UAE-based airlines Etihad, Emirates and flydubai are offering free Expo tickets to passengers flying to the country.
The region’s first World Expo, which kicked off on October 1, will be on till March 31, 2022.
