Dubai hotel breaks two Guinness World Records

The property achieved the feat last week.

A Dubai beach-front property set not one, but two Guinness World Records last week.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Global Village breaks two Guinness World Records

>> Dubai resident makes a Guinness World Record attempt

The newly-opened Address Beach Resort received the titles for the ‘Highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world’ and the ‘Highest Occupiable Skybridge Floor in the world’.

Federico Rota, Deputy CEO of Al Ain Holding, stated, “Staying true to our testament to developing landmark projects, we are proud to be breaking two Guinness World Records titles with the Address Beach Resort. With state-of-the-art construction and groundbreaking amenities, this development has set new standards in luxury lifestyle and hospitality.”

The iconic 77-storey twin towers, housing Address Beach Resort and Address Beach Residences, are linked with the record-breaking 210-metre high skybridge.

Meanwhile, the infinity pool is located on the rooftop of the resort and offers stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island.