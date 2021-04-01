UAE: Global Village breaks two Guinness World Records

The records for ‘most consecutive donuts in a car on a wet surface’ and ‘most donuts around a car driving on two wheels in one minute’

Global Village clinched two new Guinness World Records, taking the tally of world records to 20 this year.

The records for ‘most consecutive donuts in a car on a wet surface’ and ‘most donuts around a car driving on two wheels in one minute’ were claimed by the Mission Stunt team in front of excited onlookers at the stunt show arena on Tuesday.

The first attempt was highly challenging given the limited Mission Speed stage. Christian Diaz Garcia, driving the car on two wheels, and Kevin Muttschall spinning in another car around him, broke the record with the official from Guinness World Record confirming 12 spins in their third official attempt.

The second record attempt for the ‘Most consecutive donuts in a car on a wet surface’, was broken by Andrea Ponticelle, when he managed 62 spins in his very first attempt.

Global Village is now closer to its Silver Jubilee Season target of 25.

