Dubai airport to see massive surge in passenger traffic in coming weeks

Dubai International Airport will see a massive spike in passenger traffic in the coming days as more than a million passengers will travel between August 12 and 22, with daily peaks averaging 100,000 passengers during weekends.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dubai Airports said this could be the hub’s busiest weekends so far this year.

It urged travellers to stay abreast of the latest travel regulations and plan their journeys for a smooth travel experience.

The increase in passenger traffic is attributed to summer holidays when families travel back to the UAE as well as easing of travel restrictions for certain countries by the UAE government.

The UAE recently eased travel regulations for inbound and transit passengers from some Asian and African countries, including India. Meanwhile, the UK upgraded the UAE to its 'Amber' list of countries, opening travel for certain categories of travellers.

"We are prepared, and we are doing everything we can to make sure that passengers have a safe and smooth experience at DXB. But given the recent changes in travel requirements, which can often differ depending on the starting point and the destination of a journey, passengers can make a big difference to their airport experience by following a few simple rules and tips," said Essa Al Shamsi, vice-president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports.

"Considering that volume of passengers will be significantly higher in the arrivals area during this period, it is important that those meeting and greeting arriving passengers do not congest the road in the terminal forecourt and that they pick up their friends and family in comfort by using the car park or valet service," he added.

Dubai Airports said it is working closely with its service and commercial partners — including 55 international carriers, over 100 food and beverage and retail outlets, and control and health authorities — to ensure the well-being and comfort of the customers.

Considering that travel requirements have changed globally over recent weeks and months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai Airports strongly urges all customers to:

> Always check with their airline for information on travel requirements specific to their journey.

> Confirm the terminal their flight is arriving at/departing from before coming to the airport.

> Make sure they are aware of and meet the travel requirements of the country they are travelling to (including a negative PCR test report before the start of their journey).

> Use the airport's ample designated parking areas or valet service to receive their guests in comfort. Stopping vehicles to pick up guests from the arrivals forecourt is a traffic violation and causes congestion in and around the terminal.

> Ensure they always wear a protective face mask and maintain physical distancing at the airport.

> Abstain from travelling or visiting public places and seek medical advice if they are experiencing any Covid-19 symptoms.

> Ensure that their travel documents (passport and visa) are updated and valid before heading to the airport.

> Say their goodbyes at home to help avoid crowding at the terminal forecourt.

