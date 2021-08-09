India-Dubai flights: Children under 18 years don't need vaccination proof to return

Additionally, children below the age of 12 will not be required to undergo rapid tests.

Minors below the age of 18 are exempted from the vaccination requirement when travelling from India to Dubai, national carrier Emirates has said.

Additionally, children below the age of 12 will not be required to undergo rapid tests.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE flights: Airfares soar by 50% as stranded residents hope to return

The airline's support staff have been advising passengers of the latest updates on its official Twitter handle.

Hi Subramani, passengers under the age of 18years are exempt from the vaccination requirement when traveling to Dubai from India. DM us if you have other questions. Thanks, https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 9, 2021

Hi Neha, yes as per the current guidelines children below 12 years are exempted from the Rapid test & minors below the age of 18 are exempted from the vaccination requirement for travel to Dubai. You can have a look at the requirements here https://t.co/oDsjN0nx18 . Thanks. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 9, 2021

The UAE recently lifted restrictions on passenger entry from six countries, including India.

ALSO READ:

>> India-Dubai flights: You can travel if you have GDRFA approval, negative Covid test results

Some categories of travellers — including healthcare workers, teachers, students, Expo 2020 workers, medical exemption cases and humanitarian cases — are being given permission to travel without getting a vaccine as well.

However, pre-travel approvals from relevant immigration authorities, depending on the emirate they are flying to, is mandatory.