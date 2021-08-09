India-Dubai flights: Children under 18 years don't need vaccination proof to return
Additionally, children below the age of 12 will not be required to undergo rapid tests.
Minors below the age of 18 are exempted from the vaccination requirement when travelling from India to Dubai, national carrier Emirates has said.
The airline's support staff have been advising passengers of the latest updates on its official Twitter handle.
Hi Subramani, passengers under the age of 18years are exempt from the vaccination requirement when traveling to Dubai from India. DM us if you have other questions. Thanks, https://t.co/67ooSY3Pnf— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 9, 2021
Hi Neha, yes as per the current guidelines children below 12 years are exempted from the Rapid test & minors below the age of 18 are exempted from the vaccination requirement for travel to Dubai. You can have a look at the requirements here https://t.co/oDsjN0nx18 . Thanks.— Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 9, 2021
The UAE recently lifted restrictions on passenger entry from six countries, including India.
Some categories of travellers — including healthcare workers, teachers, students, Expo 2020 workers, medical exemption cases and humanitarian cases — are being given permission to travel without getting a vaccine as well.
However, pre-travel approvals from relevant immigration authorities, depending on the emirate they are flying to, is mandatory.
