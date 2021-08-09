Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India-Dubai flights: Children under 18 years don't need vaccination proof to return

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 9, 2021
Photo: Reuters

Additionally, children below the age of 12 will not be required to undergo rapid tests.


Minors below the age of 18 are exempted from the vaccination requirement when travelling from India to Dubai, national carrier Emirates has said.

Additionally, children below the age of 12 will not be required to undergo rapid tests.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE flights: Airfares soar by 50% as stranded residents hope to return

The airline's support staff have been advising passengers of the latest updates on its official Twitter handle.

The UAE recently lifted restrictions on passenger entry from six countries, including India.

ALSO READ:

>> India-Dubai flights: You can travel if you have GDRFA approval, negative Covid test results

Some categories of travellers — including healthcare workers, teachers, students, Expo 2020 workers, medical exemption cases and humanitarian cases — are being given permission to travel without getting a vaccine as well.

However, pre-travel approvals from relevant immigration authorities, depending on the emirate they are flying to, is mandatory.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210614&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619515&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 