Dubai: 6 injured in 3 accidents in 48 hours
One of the accidents was a six-vehicle pileup.
Six people were injured in three separate traffic accidents across Dubai over the past 48 hours. One of the accidents was a six-vehicle pileup.
Ten vehicles were involved in the three accidents, according to the Dubai Police.
The police on Tuesday said that one accident happened because a motorist had jumped a red traffic light. The other two were a result of motorists failing to leave space between their vehicles.
The six-vehicle pile-up on Tuesday morning led to massive traffic jams on the Dubai-Al Ain road. The police had to divert traffic to alternate roads. The six vehicles crashed as there was very little distance between them.
Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Department of Traffic, said three people were injured as two vehicles crashed on the Sheikh Zayed Road towards Sharjah on Monday morning. One of the vehicles had jumped a red traffic light, leading to the accident.
Another accident on Monday morning between an SUV and a minibus on the Financial Centre Street left the driver of the bus injured.
Col Suwaidan warned that failure to leave adequate distance between vehicles was one of the major causes of accidents.
According to a YouGov research study done by RoadSafety UAE and QIC Insured in 2017, with a representative sample of 1,010 UAE residents, tailgating is one of the most dangerous behaviours behind the wheel and always among the top five killers on UAE roads.
