Dubai: Tailgating among top causes of accidents during Eid break

The 999 hotline received 37,422 calls during the holiday.

The Dubai Police recorded "many" traffic accidents across the Emirate during the Eid Al Adha holiday (July 20-23).

"The majority of accidents recorded were mainly caused by tailgating, speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline," said Colonel Turki bin Fares, director of the Command and Control Centre.

The police's emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the holiday. The force's non-emergency number (901) received 5,456 calls.

The police also responded to 568 emails and 475 live chats.