Dubai: Tailgating among top causes of accidents during Eid break
The 999 hotline received 37,422 calls during the holiday.
The Dubai Police recorded "many" traffic accidents across the Emirate during the Eid Al Adha holiday (July 20-23).
"The majority of accidents recorded were mainly caused by tailgating, speeding and failing to abide by lane discipline," said Colonel Turki bin Fares, director of the Command and Control Centre.
The police's emergency hotline (999) received 37,422 calls during the holiday. The force's non-emergency number (901) received 5,456 calls.
The police also responded to 568 emails and 475 live chats.
-
Weather
UAE: Cloudy weather with a chance of rain,...
Winds may cause blowing dust and sand, says NCM READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai: New council to boost employment of Emiratis
It aims to foster an environment in the private sector that is... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: ICA centres to restrict entry for...
The protocol is applicable to customers, visitors and employees of... READ MORE
-
Transport
Sterilisation programme: Abu Dhabi Police...
The Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists that the National... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,528 cases, 1,491 recoveries, 4...
More than 63.9 million tests have been conducted in the country so... READ MORE
-
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed
Due to changes in moon sightings, however, the UAE will not observe a ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Monsoon death toll climbs to 124
The country's western coast has been inundated by torrential rains... READ MORE
-
News
UAE authority denies viral social media post...
The message suggests that scammers can access information like... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed