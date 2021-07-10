UAE: Duo ordered to sweep streets for traffic offences

The two were found guilty of showboating in their vehicles in public and residential areas.

Two Emiratis, who were convicted of traffic offences, have been ordered to perform community service in the city of Kalba.

In separate instances, the duo was spotted showboating in their vehicles in public and residential areas and was convicted for the same.

In its sentencing, the Kalba Court of First Instance ordered the first offender to perform community service for a month-and-a-half and the second to do so for two months.

The defendants have since been engaged in cleaning and maintaining public facilities, roads, public squares, beaches, public parks and reserves.

Dr Saeed Belhaj, Director of the Kalba Public Prosecution, confirmed that the authority always seeks to bring about a radical change in the behaviour of convicts by correcting them psychologically.

At the same time, it noted that the enforcement of these measures would prevent them and others from committing dangerous practices against the people of the UAE and its residents.