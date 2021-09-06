Dubai: 3 get jail terms for attempting to rob multiple shops, stealing Dh2,000
The victim told police that the incident occurred when he was about to close shop one day
The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced three Asians to three years in jail on charges of assault and attempted robbery of various commercial outlets.
According to the investigation report, the accused planned to rob the owners of shops in the Hor Al Anz area, but were thwarted in time by the Dubai Police.
The trio was also charged with theft and assault after they attacked an employee in one of the stores and stole Dh2,000 from him.
The victim told police that the incident occurred when he was about to close shop one day. He suddenly found himself attacked by the accused, who beat and injured him, before stealing his money and fleeing.
The police stated that they CID team was formed to identify the accused, especially as they had received several similar reports of late.
The police nabbed the first defendant, who led them to his two accomplices.
