Dubai: Masked gang handed a year in jail for stealing Dh20,000 from bakery
The four men stole a safe from the business
Dubai Criminal Courts sentenced a masked gang of four Asians to a year in prison for targeting and stealing Dh20,000 from a bakery's safe.
The Dubai Police and the Public Prosecution found that the men had formed an organised criminal gang to specialise in safe-cracking.
Investigations, in this case, revealed that the men targeted a bakery in Abu Shagara. The first defendant waited in the car while two others broke a door lock and entered the business. The two defendants then stole an iron safe containing Dh20,000, an account book, and other documents.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Gang of six jailed for forcing 16-year-old orphan into prostitution
The three then fled to a farm in Sharjah, where they met with the fourth defendant, cracked the safe and distributed the loot among themselves.
Dubai Police arrested the men after receiving a complaint, eventually referring them to the Public Prosecution.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Masked gang given a year in jail for...
The four men stole a safe from the business READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy, chance of rain on Sunday
Humid by night and Monday morning READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-...
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of...
Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE private firms' hiring at over 3-year high
PMI data shows business activity rising at the fastest pace since... READ MORE
-
Legal View
Taking leaves during notice period: All you need...
Employees may have to compensate the employer monetarily READ MORE
-
Americas
Afghanistan army collapse was quick, says US...
The official predicts a civil war in the country in the near future READ MORE
-
News
UAE to unveil first of 50 grand projects today
These 50 ambitious economic and social projects come on the back of... READ MORE
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from Sept 9
4 September 2021
News
UAE jobs: IT roles that are most in demand in UAE in 2021-22
4 September 2021
News
UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of country