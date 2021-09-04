Dubai: 2 brothers jailed for partially blinding student in fight over video game
The victim was beaten up at a school's parking lot.
Two Arab brothers were sentenced to six months in jail after leaving a 20-year-old student partially blind in a fight over the video game Call of Duty.
The student, who is also an Arab, was beaten up after winning the game. The Dubai Court of First Instance earlier sentenced the duo to a year in prison for assaulting the youth and leaving him with a 35 per cent disability. The appellate court slashed the jail term to six months.
The victim said he was playing Call of Duty with a friend but when he won the game, the other player got upset and insulted him over the phone, according to police investigations. He didn’t respond and simply hung up.
After three days, the student received another call from his friend’s brother, insisting that they meet up to settle the dispute, but the victim refused.
Another brother, the second defendant, called him up, spoke to him in a friendlier manner, and requested that they clear the problem face-to-face. He eventually agreed to see him.
The Arab youths decided to meet up at a school’s parking lot in Al Mazhar area. The victim arrived with two of his friends and told the brothers to stop calling him.
All of a sudden, several cars — carrying about 20 people — entered the parking lot, court records show.
The two defendants — along with another person who still on the run — came up to the victim and beat him up. One of them hit his right eye with a sharp tool, causing him to fall on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital and a complaint was filed at Al Qusais Police Station.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Brothers jailed for partially blinding...
The victim was beaten up at a school's parking lot. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from...
11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 984 Covid-19 cases, 1,475 recoveries, ...
The UAE has conducted over 75.5 million Covid-19 tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Aston Martin joins Dubai Police...
The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Explained: Covid rules for passengers flying to...
Effective tomorrow, vaccinated passengers wont need to quarantine on... READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
Technology
WhatsApp introduces new feature to transfer chat history
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul