Dubai: 3-day super sale to offer up to 90% off

The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) may be drawing to a close, but the best is only yet to come.

Shoppers can look forward to an epic final sale, featuring huge savings of up to 90 per cent.

The 24th edition of the annual summer retail festival will slash prices even further for three days from September 2 to 4, marking the official end of DSS.

A slew of promotions await residents and visitors, with big reductions on everything from the latest in-trend fashions to home accessories and everyday essentials.

The three-day DSS final sale will bring the curtain down on 10 weeks of shopping, family fun, festivities, promotions and great giveaways.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS promotes Dubai as a welcoming and safe destination.

All participating venues are following health and safety procedures, including social distancing and wearing of masks at all times.