Dubai: 3-day super sale to offer up to 90% off
A slew of promotions await residents and visitors, with big reductions on everything from the latest fashions to everyday essentials
The Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) may be drawing to a close, but the best is only yet to come.
Shoppers can look forward to an epic final sale, featuring huge savings of up to 90 per cent.
The 24th edition of the annual summer retail festival will slash prices even further for three days from September 2 to 4, marking the official end of DSS.
A slew of promotions await residents and visitors, with big reductions on everything from the latest in-trend fashions to home accessories and everyday essentials.
The three-day DSS final sale will bring the curtain down on 10 weeks of shopping, family fun, festivities, promotions and great giveaways.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale this weekend
>> UAE: Discounts of up to 50% on hotel stays announced
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS promotes Dubai as a welcoming and safe destination.
All participating venues are following health and safety procedures, including social distancing and wearing of masks at all times.
-
News
UAE: Hospital ordered to pay doctor almost Dh50,...
The doctor also said that Dh3,000 had been deducted from her last... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Girl lodges complaint over...
UAE law: Child entitled to be named suitably 'to avoid humiliation',... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, dusty forecast for Wednesday
It will get humid at night and Thursday morning. READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, US Secretary of Defence ...
Austin lauded UAE's support to facilitate the safe transit of US... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour...
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No rapid PCR test facility hinders Dubai travel...
UAE resumed visit visas, entry permits this week for previously... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minor earthquake recorded in Dibba Al...
The UAE experiences minor quakes several times in a year and they are ... READ MORE
-
News
Ski Dubai to transform into -4°C running track
The second edition of DXB Snow Run will be back on September 17. READ MORE
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla