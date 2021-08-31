Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale this weekend
Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have been known to sell out in record time in previous years.
VIP packs for Season 26 of the Global Village will officially go on sale through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website starting 10am on Saturday, September 4.
Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have been known to sell out in record time in previous years.
Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.
These packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Pass cards for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai's Global Village announces opening date for new season
>> Dubai's Global Village to feature Railway Market this year
This season’s VIP packs also include Expo 2020 Dubai season or multi-day passes, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.
For the first time, VIP Diamond and Platinum pack holders will also be able to benefit from additional privileges, including EZ taxi services inside the park, car wash services, porter services with shopping trolleys, and table bookings at Majlis of the World during the month of Ramadan.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Lawyer’s licence cancelled for seeking ...
The law requires lawyers to charge a fixed fee instead of a... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Domestic help sells 3 rented luxury cars to...
The defendant faces trial on charges of forgery. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Slight dip in temperature on Tuesday
Hazy conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Two students get 100% scholarship for...
Muhammad Ali Moula and Anisha Sheriff have bagged Trusity’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Pre-entry approval must for residents from ...
Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 996 cases, 1,515 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 329,146 additional tests READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale...
Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi adds more destinations to ‘Green...
UAE authorities opened visit visas and entry permits for travellers... READ MORE
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla