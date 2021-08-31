Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale this weekend

Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have been known to sell out in record time in previous years.

VIP packs for Season 26 of the Global Village will officially go on sale through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website starting 10am on Saturday, September 4.

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

These packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Pass cards for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

This season’s VIP packs also include Expo 2020 Dubai season or multi-day passes, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

For the first time, VIP Diamond and Platinum pack holders will also be able to benefit from additional privileges, including EZ taxi services inside the park, car wash services, porter services with shopping trolleys, and table bookings at Majlis of the World during the month of Ramadan.