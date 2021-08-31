News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai: Global Village VIP packs to go on sale this weekend

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 31, 2021
Photo: Supplied

Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have been known to sell out in record time in previous years.


VIP packs for Season 26 of the Global Village will officially go on sale through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website starting 10am on Saturday, September 4.

Highly popular with fans of the multicultural destination, they have been known to sell out in record time in previous years.

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

These packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Pass cards for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai's Global Village announces opening date for new season

>> Dubai's Global Village to feature Railway Market this year

This season’s VIP packs also include Expo 2020 Dubai season or multi-day passes, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

For the first time, VIP Diamond and Platinum pack holders will also be able to benefit from additional privileges, including EZ taxi services inside the park, car wash services, porter services with shopping trolleys, and table bookings at Majlis of the World during the month of Ramadan.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/lets-ensure-1st-day-of-school-is-accident-free-dubai-police-to-motorists macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 