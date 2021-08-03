Dubai's Global Village to feature Railway Market this year

The market will have 14 train carriages, which will host over 30 vendors.

This year's edition of Dubai's Global Village will feature a Railway Market that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

The experience will see you chug past a world of sweets, desserts and baked goods from across Asia and around the world. It is inspired by Thailand's world-famous 'Umbrella Market'.

The Railway Market will have 14 train carriages, which will host over 30 vendors of sweets, ice-cream, pastries, beverages and confectionaries.

Global Village will reopen for season 26 on Tuesday, October 26, and run for 167 days.

Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager, guest relations at Global Village, said: "Our park has been a foodie paradise for decades with the unique and diverse food and beverage concepts we offer. The food and beverage options at Global Village attract millions of guests every year."

"With Season 26 approaching fast and anticipation building, we are delighted to be able to announce the Railway Market's arrival at Global Village. We want to give our guests the chance to experience cultural attractions that they may not have a chance to see otherwise, and this is no exception. Everybody loves desserts and this project is one that we believe will become a firm guest favourite this season."