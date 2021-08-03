Dubai's Global Village to feature Railway Market this year
The market will have 14 train carriages, which will host over 30 vendors.
This year's edition of Dubai's Global Village will feature a Railway Market that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
The experience will see you chug past a world of sweets, desserts and baked goods from across Asia and around the world. It is inspired by Thailand's world-famous 'Umbrella Market'.
The Railway Market will have 14 train carriages, which will host over 30 vendors of sweets, ice-cream, pastries, beverages and confectionaries.
Global Village will reopen for season 26 on Tuesday, October 26, and run for 167 days.
Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager, guest relations at Global Village, said: "Our park has been a foodie paradise for decades with the unique and diverse food and beverage concepts we offer. The food and beverage options at Global Village attract millions of guests every year."
"With Season 26 approaching fast and anticipation building, we are delighted to be able to announce the Railway Market's arrival at Global Village. We want to give our guests the chance to experience cultural attractions that they may not have a chance to see otherwise, and this is no exception. Everybody loves desserts and this project is one that we believe will become a firm guest favourite this season."
-
News
Dubai: Teen with stage 4 cancer scores 97% in...
17-year-old Bibin Baldev Raj aspires to become a lawyer. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy and hazy forecast for...
It will get humid at night and Wednesday morning. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man jailed for causing fire while illegally...
He forged labels of a government firm to sell the refilled gas... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Vaccine will help kids return to...
Schools are fully prepared for on-site classes, with majority of... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Have you spotted Expo 2020 logo on Dubai's...
The words 'Expo 2020 Dubai' can be seen emblazoned on the sandy... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Teen with stage 4 cancer scores 97% in...
17-year-old Bibin Baldev Raj aspires to become a lawyer. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's Global Village to feature Railway Market...
The market will have 14 train carriages, which will host over 30... READ MORE
-
News
Jet skis banned from Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour ...
Residents have complained about jet ski races on family beach and... READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’