Dubai's Global Village announces opening date for new season

Dubai's Global Village has announced the opening dates of its 2021-22 season.

The destination will open its doors to the world on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days, before it winds up on April 10, 2022.

It has also invited aspiring business minds to register their interest to bring their new street food kiosks or food carts to life at the upcoming edition. Prospective partners can submit their concepts and bids by August 1.

Millions of UAE residents and tourists visit the multicultural family entertainment destination every year. The silver jubilee edition of Global Village had received 4.5 million visitors and also saw Global Village breaking 25 Guinness World Records. For its 25th season, the park represented 78 cultures at 26 pavilions over 190 days, while over 300 food and beverage outlets and 3,500 retail outlets were set up last year.

The last edition was held under strict Covid-19 safety guidelines with the best practices in place to maintain the health and safety of the visitors from the pandemic. Global Village regularly sanitised the public places to ensure that the site remains hygienic and also ensured that visitors wear masks during their visit.

"Every year we work hand-in-hand with thousands of commercial partners and exhibitors, and this year we are particularly proud of our role in supporting the economy as well as helping to further Dubai's positioning as both a tourist and business hub. As we look ahead to Season 26, we have much to be optimistic about. We look forward to building on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success," said Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village.

"This season, we have planned major enhancements to the street that runs between the Main Stage and Carnaval with a beautiful new fountain feature, seating area and photo opportunity for great family memories," added Anwahi.

