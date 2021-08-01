UAE: Discounts of up to 50% on hotel stays announced

Special deals are also on offer for restaurants, spas, activities, and outdoor adventures.

A new campaign announced on Sunday offers up to 50 per cent off on hotel stays and services in Ajman.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) said the second edition of its ‘Ajman, Your Joyful Summer Staycation’ campaign will be on till September 10.

This campaign aims to highlight the landmarks, facilities, attractions, and hotels across Ajman.

The northern Emirate is home to pristine beaches, vibrant art scenes and diverse cuisines.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of the ATDD, said: “The campaign has become one of the most prominent and remarkable tourism events in the Emirate. It boasts many entertaining events and activities and offers plenty of special promotions and exclusive discounts across top-rated hotels, leisure facilities, and travel destinations to ensure an unforgettable and enjoyable summer experience.”

Al Geziry said the department is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all tourists. Strict Covid safety measures are in place across all hotels, accommodations, and travel destinations.