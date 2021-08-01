UAE: Discounts of up to 50% on hotel stays announced
Special deals are also on offer for restaurants, spas, activities, and outdoor adventures.
A new campaign announced on Sunday offers up to 50 per cent off on hotel stays and services in Ajman.
Special deals are also on offer for restaurants, spas, activities, and outdoor adventures.
The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) said the second edition of its ‘Ajman, Your Joyful Summer Staycation’ campaign will be on till September 10.
This campaign aims to highlight the landmarks, facilities, attractions, and hotels across Ajman.
The northern Emirate is home to pristine beaches, vibrant art scenes and diverse cuisines.
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of the ATDD, said: “The campaign has become one of the most prominent and remarkable tourism events in the Emirate. It boasts many entertaining events and activities and offers plenty of special promotions and exclusive discounts across top-rated hotels, leisure facilities, and travel destinations to ensure an unforgettable and enjoyable summer experience.”
Al Geziry said the department is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all tourists. Strict Covid safety measures are in place across all hotels, accommodations, and travel destinations.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Expect hot and hazy day, humid night
Mist and fog formations reported early Sunday morning READ MORE
-
Business
Healthtech investments to grow, says Chitour
Plug and Play is one of the most active VC firms globally with over... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohammed announces boards of various...
The new decrees include those on the board of directors of British... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Some CBSE schools raise concern over pending ...
A number of UAE students will have to wait until August 5 for their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,519 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2...
More than 66.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Insurance firm ordered to pay nearly Dh800,...
According to the complaint, the defendant refused to pay the value of ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Watch Saturn, Jupiter from special deck...
The planets can be seen from the 360-degree observation deck at The... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Discounts of up to 50% on hotel stays...
Special deals are also on offer for restaurants, spas, activities,... READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: How to apply for a virtual work visa?
31 July 2021
Aviation
SpiceJet to launch 16 new flights from August
31 July 2021
Business
Pakistani rupee resumes losing streak
31 July 2021
News
319 Aster doctors get UAE Golden Visa