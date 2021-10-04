Crime and Courts
UAE: Motorist ordered to pay Dh20,000 for deliberately crashing into another car

Ismail Sebugwaawo
October 4, 2021

The victim suffered serious injuries and fractured his hands and foot

A motorist, who deliberately crashed his car into another vehicle on an Al Ain road and injured the driver, has been order to pay Dh20,000 to the victim for the damages.

The Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance handed the sentence to the young Arab man after he was found guilty of causing the crash.

The crash left the second driver with injuries that caused a 2 per cent permanent disability to his arms and leg, according to a medical report.

Initial court records said the victim filed a lawsuit against the driver, demanding Dh50,000 in compensation for the physical and moral damages he suffered because of the crash.

The victim, also an Arab man, said in his lawsuit that the defendant had deliberately hit his car, leading to severe injuries and fractures to his hands and foot. He said he spent a long time in the hospital and had to undergo a surgery.

The plaintiff said that the defendant had earlier been convicted of assaulting him after he deliberately hit his car in another instance and was fined Dh5,000.

After hearing from both parties, the judge ordered the defendant to pay Dh20,000 to the victim for the injuries he suffered in addition to his legal expenses.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

