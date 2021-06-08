News
UAE: Woman ordered to pay husband Dh5,000 for destroying his CCTV cameras

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 8, 2021
Photo: Wam

She reacted badly when he confronted her about it, forcing him to report her to authorities.


A woman, who deliberately smashed CCTV cameras that had been installed at her home by her husband, has been ordered to pay the man Dh5,000 in compensation in damages.

Official court documents stated that the Arab man had filed a lawsuit against his wife, demanding that she pays Dh2,050 for the cost of the CCTV cameras she destroyed and Dh15,000 for the material and moral damages he suffered.

In his lawsuit, the husband said that he had installed the cameras at various locations in their home for security and safety purposes. However, his wife took a knife to them and deliberately destroyed them.

He said he had no idea why his wife would do such a thing and that she reacted badly when he confronted her about it, forcing him to report her to authorities.

The woman was prosecuted by the Al Ain Court of First Instance, which fined her Dh5,000 after she was found guilty of the crime.

The husband then filed a civil lawsuit against her, demanding compensation for the damages caused.

The woman admitted to destroying the cameras but denied causing material and moral damages to her husband.

Her lawyer said that, apart from the cost of the CCTV cameras, the man didn’t present any evidence to prove that he suffered financial or psychological damages as a result of his wife destroying the cameras.

After hearing from both parties, the Al Ain Civil Court of First Instance ordered the woman to pay Dh5,000 to her husband in compensation.

She was also told to pay for his legal expenses.

