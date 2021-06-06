UAE: Man sues friend for Dh555,000 'loan'; court dismisses case

The plaintiff said in his lawsuit that he had transferred the money into the defendant’s bank account after he had asked him for financial help.

A UAE court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a young man demanding Dh555,000 that his friend took from him as a loan.

He said in court that the defendant told him he wanted to use the cash to buy agricultural land in a foreign country to start a farming business.

The plaintiff said his friend had promised to return the money in short period of time, but he had failed to do so.

He said he had requested his friend to keep his word, but the defendant failed to pay, forcing him to take him to court.

In court, the defendant denied the allegations. He presented evidence stating that the cash was given to him by the defendant for a joint business which had not yielded profits yet. He said he never refused to pay him back.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance had earlier dismissed the case stressing that there was insufficient evidence to support the plaintiff’s claims.

The plaintiff challenged the ruling in the appeals court which cancelled the verdict by the first court and ordered the defendant to pay back the money he borrowed from his friend.

The defendant then appealed to the Court of Cassation, which cancelled the appeals court ruling and maintained the verdict by the Court of First Instance.

The Court of Cassation judge said in his ruling that there were contradictions in the complainants statements. He explained that the complainant had indicated in his lawsuit that he transferred Dh555,000 at once to the defendant’s bank account as a loan extended to him.

But during his testimony before the Court of First Instance, he said the agreement that existed between him and the defendant was that he was to invest the cash to purchase an agricultural land in a foreign country, and that he transferred the money to his bank account in installments.

