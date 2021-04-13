- EVENTS
UAE: Mobile phone technician downloads woman's photos, blackmails her
The engineer threatened to post videos and photos of the woman on social media.
An Arab mobile phone maintenance engineer is facing trial in Sharjah Criminal Court after he blackmailed a GCC national woman by threatening to upload all her photos and videos to social media.
According to the woman, who had lodged a complaint at a Sharjah police station in March, she had left her phone with the man for two days for repair when he managed to download all her photos and videos.
UAE: Woman jailed for two months for siphoning off Dh46,500 from youth
She said that the accused had called her a week later asking for Dh 20,000 to pay off his bank loans. When she declined, the man threatened to upload all her videos and photos to social media if she didn’t give him the money, sending a set of pictures to the woman as proof he had them.
UAE: 21-year-old ends life to avoid marrying older man
The accused later admitted that he had communicated with the woman over the phone. However, he said it was to send her some pictures that he had uploaded to his computer while repairing her mobile phone to avoid deleting them from the phone’s memory.
He has denied all charges and the case has been adjourned till next May to allow the accused to file a defence note.
