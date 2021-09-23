UAE: Four expats jailed for human trafficking, running a prostitution ring

The defendants lured a 17-year-old Pakistani girl to Dubai by promising her a job as a saleswoman.

Three Asians, including a woman, were sentenced to three years in jail on charges of human trafficking and for forcing a teenage girl to work in prostitution.

Another woman was also convicted for working as a prostitute and failing to report the incident to police. She was fined Dh5,000 and ordered to serve six months in prison, followed by deportation.

According to police investigation, the female defendant brought a 17-year-old Pakistani girl to Dubai after promising her a job as a saleswoman in a clothing store.

When she arrived in Dubai, the teen was taken to an apartment in the Al Baraha area, where she was forced to work as a prostitute.

The woman who convinced her to come to Dubai and one of the male defendants were running the prostitution business at the apartment.

Later, the victim was moved to a hotel room and customers were brought to her.

She told investigators that the two men who were running the prostitution ring in the hotel paid her Dh1,000 per night. Police received information about the teen by going undercover and posing as a customer.

The two male defendants were arrested at the hotel, while the woman was caught in the Al Baraha apartment.

All three denied trafficking the teen and running a brothel, but they were convicted and sentenced to three years in prison followed by deportation. The female defendant was sentenced to an additional six months in prison for working as a prostitute.

