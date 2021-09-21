Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh20,000 for providing drugs to girlfriend

Drugs were also seized from his apartment. The girlfriend has been referred to a misdemeanour court.

A 43-year- old expatriate has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Dubai Criminal Court for facilitating and providing drugs to his girlfriend. The latter had been referred to a misdemeanour court on charges of drug abuse.

The European man was also fined Dh20,000, followed by deportation after serving his sentence in the UAE.

According to police investigation, the case dates back to February, 2020, when Dubai Police's General Department of Narcotics Control received credible information regarding the convict using illegal narcotics -- along with possessing a quantity of drugs at in his residence in Dubai's Palm Island area.

A cop, who was part of the investigation team, stated that a team from the Drug Enforcement Administration had conducted investigations to verify the information, after which the European was arrested.

The girl, who accompanied the man, was referred to the misdemeanour court. She was found to be under the influence of drugs at the time of arrest.

A quantity of hashish was seized from the man's apartment during the search operation.

The accused lived with his girlfriend in the same apartment.