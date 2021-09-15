Dubai: Expat on trial for attempted murder of girlfriend
The girl called the cops after regaining consciousness.
A 24-year-old expatriate has gone on trial in Dubai for attempted murder.
According to police investigation, the accused Asian had attempted to strangle his girlfriend -- using her scarf -- until she lost consciousness.
The man fled the scene of the incident as he thought she had died, the police report revealed.
The incident came to light as the victim called the police after regaining consciousness.
The accused was referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of attempted murder -- a punishable felony according to UAE Federal Penal Code.
