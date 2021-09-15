Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai: Expat on trial for attempted murder of girlfriend

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 15, 2021

(Reuters file)

The girl called the cops after regaining consciousness.

A 24-year-old expatriate has gone on trial in Dubai for attempted murder.

According to police investigation, the accused Asian had attempted to strangle his girlfriend -- using her scarf -- until she lost consciousness.

The man fled the scene of the incident as he thought she had died, the police report revealed.

The incident came to light as the victim called the police after regaining consciousness.

The accused was referred to the Dubai Criminal Court on charges of attempted murder -- a punishable felony according to UAE Federal Penal Code.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/crime-and-courts/accountant-in-uae-jailed-fined-in-dh56m-money-laundering-case macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1011,1664 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 