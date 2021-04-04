Crime and Courts
UAE: Engineer jailed for stealing AC repairing equipment worth Dh13,348

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 4, 2021
Internal audit of the building maintenance department reveals the theft

An engineer, 43, of Asian origin has been sentenced to a six-month jail term followed by deportation to his home country by the Dubai Criminal Court for stealing equipment used in repairing air conditioners (ACs).

Dubai Police records showed that the theft had occurred in one of the government departments, which look into building maintenance in the emirate.

The department’s internal audit revealed that the convict got the AC-repairing equipment worth Dh13,348 issued for installation in buildings that he supervised but never installed them in a bid to make a fast buck.

The convict owned up to his guilt in the face of sustained interrogation by Dubai Police.

