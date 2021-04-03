- EVENTS
Dubai Police arrest group over 'indecent video' posted online
Police warn residents of up to Dh500,000 for publishing pornographic material.
The Dubai Police have arrested a group of people who appeared in an "indecent video" that was shared online.
#_ . pic.twitter.com/NIeOnAc4Cw— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 3, 2021
A case has been registered against the suspects and they have been referred to the public prosecution.
The police have warned against such "unacceptable behaviours", reminding residents that such acts do not "reflect the values of Emirati society".
The police said lewd acts are a punishable offence, with penalties ranging from Dh5,000 fine and/or a six-month jail term.
Furthermore, publishing pornographic material is punishable with fines of between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 and/or imprisonment.
