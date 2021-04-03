Crime and Courts
Logo
 
HOME > News > Crime and Courts

Dubai Police arrest group over 'indecent video' posted online

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 3, 2021
KT file photo

Police warn residents of up to Dh500,000 for publishing pornographic material.

The Dubai Police have arrested a group of people who appeared in an "indecent video" that was shared online.

A case has been registered against the suspects and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

The police have warned against such "unacceptable behaviours", reminding residents that such acts do not "reflect the values of Emirati society".

The police said lewd acts are a punishable offence, with penalties ranging from Dh5,000 fine and/or a six-month jail term.

Furthermore, publishing pornographic material is punishable with fines of between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 and/or imprisonment.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201021&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201029777&Ref=AR&profile=1011 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 