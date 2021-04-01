- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Police arrest French drug lord on the run for 10 years
Moufide Bouchibi is an international kingpin, also known as 'The Ghost'.
Dubai Police has arrested a French drug lord involved in drug trafficking and smuggling operations across Europe.
DON'T MISS:
>> Video: UAE police nab 'phone scam' gang
Moufide ‘Mouf’ Bouchibi, 39, who became an international kingpin known as ‘The Ghost’, has been on the run for 10 years. He was using forged documents and travelling under a false identity when Dubai Police arrested him.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the arrest is another achievement in the cooperation between Dubai Police and international law enforcement agencies to ensure the world’s security and safety.
He praised the tremendous efforts made by the force's team from the General Department of Criminal Investigation who located, tracked, and arrested the suspect shortly after receiving the Interpol’s Red Notice.
Jérôme Bonet, Central Director of the French Judiciary Police, lauded Dubai Police’s commitment to the fight against international drug trafficking and organised crime. He also lauded the close cooperation between the French Anti-Narcotics Agency (OFAST) and the Dubai Police that led to the arrest of Bouchibi.
How it happened
Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, said a team of elite officers was immediately assigned to the task after the necessary information was exchanged with French authorities and Interpol.
“Our officers, aided by the Criminal Data Analysis Centre at Dubai Police, located the infamous drug lord and arrested him in Dubai within a very short time,” he said.
According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Bouchibi eluded detectives for more than a decade and became a global trafficker, importing 60 tonnes of drugs to Europe every year with an estimated annual street value of 70 million euros (US$82.6 million). “In 2015, the Bordeaux Court sentenced Bouchibi to 20 years,” he said.
Al-Jallaf told Khaleej Times that the operation to arrest Bouchibi happened at the end of March.
He explained that Bouchibi had entered the state under a false identity, shortly after Dubai Police had received Interpol’s red notice against him. “Although French detectives had only a photo of Bouchibi from more than 20 years ago, our teams were able to identify his whereabouts by analysing available data, pictures and videos, and harnessing the latest artificial intelligence techniques available at the Criminal Data Analysis Centre,” he added.
Al-Jallaf revealed that Bouchibi had not made a single transaction or purchase under his real name since his arrival in Dubai. “He was hiding under several names as if he did not exist at all, which posed a great challenge to our detectives who have always shown exceptional professionalism in analysing available information and utilising the latest technologies to serve justice and track down criminals,” Al-Jallaf continued.
“As soon as our officers conclude the investigation, Bouchibi will be referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action, and the UAE Ministry of Justice will determine the mechanism for his extradition per existing understandings and agreements with the Interpol,” Al-Jallaf said.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli