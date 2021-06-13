3 Dubai driving licence services to only be available online

The services won’t be available at RTA customer service centres.

Three driver licensing services in Dubai will be available only online and via apps.

From mid-June, driving licence renewal, replacement of lost/damaged ones, and the issuance of experience certificate for drivers won’t be available at Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) customer service centres.

Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, explained how the services can be accessed via smart channels.

“Applications for renewing driver license service are now provided through the RTA’s Dubai Drive App, website, self-service kiosks and approved eyesight testing centres,” said Al Marzooqi.

“The replacement of lost/damaged driver licence service is available on the RTA App and website.

“Applications for drivers’ experience certificates are now open through the RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App and self-service kiosks,” he noted.

The RTA had earlier announced that the time to open a learning driver file in Dubai will decrease from two days and four visits to just 15 minutes, without the need to visit a centre.

More than two million driving licence transactions were processed in Dubai in 2020. Of these, 72 per cent — or over 1.5 million — were processed via smart channels.

In May, the RTA had said that many vehicle licensing and fines payment services in Dubai will move fully to electronic platforms.

Five vehicle licensing certificates issuance services will go online fully online: Insurance refund (refunding the amount corresponding to the remaining period in the motor insurance policy); vehicle ownership; non-ownership of vehicle; vehicle clearance; and a detailed list of registered vehicles certificates.