Dubai: Many vehicle licensing services, fine payments go fully online
These services won't be available at RTA service centres
Many vehicle licensing and fines payment services in Dubai will move fully to electronic platforms. With this, such services will not be available at RTA service centres from June 13.
Payment of fines is among the services that will go fully online.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday said five vehicle licensing certificates issuance services will go online as well.
These are: Insurance refund (refunding the amount corresponding to the remaining period in the motor insurance policy); vehicle ownership; non-ownership of vehicle; vehicle clearance; and a detailed list of registered vehicles certificates.
Now, exchange your UAE driving licence for a UK one
Jamal Hashim Al Sadah, Director of Vehicles Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA, said: “Customers can process these certificates via RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive App, Smart Kiosks or the Call Centre (8009090). The RTA plans to transfer more licensing services to smart and electronic channels this year. These include vehicle possession, and vehicle export certificates.”
Dubai driving licence: Time to get learning permit slashed
The RTA had earlier announced that the time to open a learning driver file in Dubai will decrease from two days and four visits to just 15 minutes, without the need to visit a centre.
More than two million driving licence transactions were processed in Dubai in 2020. Of these, 72 per cent — or over 1.5 million — were processed via smart channels.
