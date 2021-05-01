- EVENTS
Dubai driving licence: Time to get learning permit slashed
Applicants won't need to visit a centre to avail of services.
The time to open a learning driver file in Dubai will decrease from two days and four visits to just 15 minutes, without the need to visit a centre.
According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this is one of 15 services that will be delivered via smart channels.
The digitisation of drivers licensing services will be implemented by the end of May this year.
"Transactions covered by the improved services constitute 57 per cent of driver licensing services. The digitised services will be available on RTA’s smart channels, all the nine driving institutes, 19 main branches, and more than 120 service delivery counters," the authority said in a Press statement on Saturday.
This came as Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, met the directors of the Licensing Agency. He reviewed the progress in the digitisation of licensing, which covers 140 services (54 for drivers, 53 for vehicles, 32 for commercial transport, and one for licensing activities monitoring).
Al Tayer also reviewed the latest developments of linking the commercial licensing with the Invest in Dubai platform.
Following this, the time of obtaining a commercial licence has plunged from 15 working days to 15 minutes.
The number of required documents has fallen from 10 to one or two.
