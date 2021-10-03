News
UAE: Reckless drivers detected by cops' smart systems arrested

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 3, 2021
Police step up awareness campaigns.

Reckless drivers who caused major accidents were recently arrested in Abu Dhabi after smart systems detected their serious traffic violations, the police said.

The authorities have reiterated that smart systems are monitoring motorists’ behaviour and those who cause harm to other road users are easily detected.

Explained: New Abu Dhabi traffic law with fines of up to Dh50,000

Last week, an irresponsible motorist was detected and found to have committed four serious traffic offences in less than a minute. He hit a vehicle after overtaking on the hard shoulder of the road, among other violations.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced last year that they had deployed smart patrols to catch drivers who were violating traffic rules.

These smart patrols are equipped with high-tech systems that can detect drivers who are not wearing seatbelts; those who are using their phones behind the wheel; ignoring speed limits, among others. Violators then receive alerts via SMS.

As part of the ‘Safety Path’ campaign and the ‘You Comment’ initiative, the police recently shared a video of a speeding driver who ran over a pedestrian.

Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged motorists to give way to pedestrians. Failure to do so entails a Dh500 fine and six black points. And based on new traffic fines and impounding rules, causing an accident because of this offence is punishable by a Dh5,000 fine.

Pedestrians were also reminded to cross only from designated areas. Jaywalkers face a Dh400 fine.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

