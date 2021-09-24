Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued

The SUV driver commits various traffic violations, including failing to signal while changing lanes and overtaking on the hard shoulder

Abu Dhabi Police on Friday took to social media to warn motorists of the dangers of not obeying traffic rules with a real-life example.

The police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre — Abu Dhabi, and as part of its Safety Path campaign and ‘Your Comment’ initiative, released video footage of a speeding SUV that hit another car after committing several traffic violations.

In the video, the SUV driver fails to signal while changing lanes. He also overtakes on the hard shoulder of the road, an area that’s designated for parking vehicles when necessary without disrupting traffic.

The video further shows the driver speeding while changing lanes, and the motorist realises too late that there is a vehicle parked ahead on the shoulder of the road.

Unable to stop the car in time, the SUV driver crashes into the parked vehicle, causing damage to both cars.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector urged drivers not to overtake on the hard shoulder of the road, which is reserved for emergency situations. The road also helps emergency services reach the accident site faster.

According to Article 42 of the UAE Traffic Law, drivers who use the shoulder of the road needlessly will be fined Dh1,000 and six black points will be registered against them.