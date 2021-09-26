News
100 Audi A6s added to Dubai Police fleet

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 26, 2021
Photo: Supplied

They are equipped with the latest technologies

About 100 swanky Audi A6s have been added to the Dubai Police fleet.

A top officer said the high-end A6 45 TFSI cars would improve traffic police performance and help enhance road security.

Kunjithapatham Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said the vehicles are “equipped with the latest technologies”.

The A6 features a 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder engine with 245 horsepower, 370 Nm of torque and an S-tronic automatic transmission.

Rajaram said the late Ali Saif Al Nabooda, former director-general of Al Nabooda Automobiles, had pledged to provide 100 cars to support the police in securing Dubai.




