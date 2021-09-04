Aston Martin supercar to join Dubai Police fleet, debut at Expo 2020

The Vantage has a top speed of 314 km/hr

Dubai Police's enviable collection of sports and supercars just got a brand new set of wheels.

The Aston Martin Vantage has officially joined the force's acclaimed luxury car squad and will soon make its debut alongside other models in the fleet at the much-awaited Expo 2020 next month.

The agile, performance-driven Vantage dressed in uniform with flashing lights will soon be spotted in service on Dubai’s roads, the authority said.

One of Aston Martin’s purest models, Vantage stands apart due to its unique and bold design language, with aerodynamic excellence adding to the vehicle's obvious kerb appeal.

The current model features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with a peak power output of 503BHP and a torque peak of 505lb-ft, mated to a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic gearbox manufactured by ZF.

Even more enticing is the Vantage’s ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 314 km/hr.

The Dubai Police Vantage has a custom ‘77’ number plate — a number that pays tribute to the UAE’s seven emirates as well as to the British marque’s long-standing association with the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond. The timing of this latest addition comes just in time for the release of the much-awaited Bond film Time to Die in October.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, received a comprehensive handover of the vehicle in the presence of several senior officers.

He lauded the close co-operation with Aston Martin Lagonda Limited-MENA, and noted that adding super cars to its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles enables Dubai Police to strengthen the security presence of its officers during international events and across important tourist destinations.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai Police supercar vrooms to Italy for world's most beautiful race

>> Video: New supercar added to Dubai Police luxury patrol fleet

“It is an honour to have an Aston Martin join Dubai Police’s fleet of supercars and the Vantage is the perfect model to make such a statement; purity at its finest, a hint of aggression and engineering that pushes it to upwards of 300 km/hr,” said Ramzi Atat, Head of Marketing and Communications MENA, Aston Martin.

Aston Martin has been present in the UAE for more than five decades. Its flagship dealerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi is home to the marque’s full range of luxury sports cars and SUV.