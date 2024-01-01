NYE in UAE: RAK breaks 2 world records with fireworks 'carpet', over 1,000 drones

It will be 'the brightest, biggest and most colourful' fireworks show, the Dubai Media Office has said
Ras Al Khaimah broke two Guinness World Records on January 1, 2024, as the UAE welcomed 2024.
The emirate rang in the new year with an eight-minute-long firework and drone display, breaking two titles for the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ for a grand total of 5.8km and the 'Longest straight-line drones display’ for a total length of 2km.
The show featured groundbreaking techniques using a combination of 1,050 LED drones, a ‘carpet’ of aquatic floating fireworks and acrobatic pyro planes display inspired by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural wonders – the desert, the sea and the mountains – all choreographed to music specially composed for the occasion.
The city which already holds several Guinness World Records for its iconic New Year’s Eve shows, made history as the stunning spectacle lit up skies along the 4.5km stretch of Ras Al Khaimah’s waterfront.
