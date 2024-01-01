Look: This UAE baby was born 8 mins after midnight on New Year

It will be 'the brightest, biggest and most colourful' fireworks show, the Dubai Media Office has said
As the clock struck 12, and residents across UAE entered the new year, a couple in Prime Hospital were giddy with joy as they welcomed their firstborn.
A baby girl weighing 2.28kg, born to Indian parents Ramya Seetharam and Santosh Kulkarni, came into this world after the stroke of midnight at 12.08am, bringing added blessings into 2024 for the new parents.
The duo expressed their joy and delight to have their first baby on the festive occasion.
Dr. Ebtessam hassanin, consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist at the hospital, who delivered the baby, said the new year would be as pretty as the little one.
