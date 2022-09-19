UAE: Manned Mars mission to be simulated in metaverse

The 2117 Metaverse project will capture the sensations of being in space and setting foot on the Red Planet

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:48 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:49 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will support the development of a simulation that will take the UAE's manned 2117 Mars mission to the metaverse, it was announced on Monday.

This first-of-its-kind project — which will be led by Web3 pioneer Bedu — will create a unique metaverse experience that will capture the sensations of being in space and setting foot on the Red Planet, as well as create awareness around the challenges of exploration and colonisation.

Formalised through a memorandum of understanding, the 2117 Metaverse project will involve close collaboration between the MBRSC and Bedu.

Adnan Al Rais, Mars 2117 programme manager at the MBRSC, said: “As we set our sights on ever more challenging destinations for exploration with humans and robots, innovative ideas and future thinking will be critical to helping us reach new milestones. Concepts like this will be supported by MBRSC as we believe this will help us expand our scope of bigger possibilities."

The MBRSC will work closely with Bedu experts to guide and influence its development. This will include providing advisory, sharing data and information on space and Mars as well as forming a steering committee to monitor the progress of the partnership.

Both organisations will also collaborate on ideation, creative development, and visualisation of the 2117 metaverse elements.

On the other hand, Bedu will provide MBRSC with consultancy and advisory services in areas such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Web3, and the Metaverse.

ALSO READ:

Amin Al Zarouni, CEO of Bedu, said: “The UAE is known throughout the world as a pioneer. As it takes its place as a frontrunner in the race to put the first humans on another world, we congratulate Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre for its recent successes and the bold scope of its planned future endeavours.”

“We are excited to partner with MBRSC and are honoured to capture this spellbinding adventure to the stars using the power of the latest and greatest technologies here on Earth. With 2117 we aspire to deliver a fully experience driven Metaverse that focuses on creating endless opportunities for both individuals and organizations,” added Zarouni.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com