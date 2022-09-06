New survey to measure commercial role of space sector to UAE’s economy

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Space Agency, said the UAE government attach great importance to the field of space. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022

The UAE Space Agency has rolled out a scheme that would measure the commercial contribution of the UAE space sector to the country’s economy.

The Space Sector Economic Survey was launched in Abu Dhabi on Monday in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The survey will provide information on the ‘UAE space sector’ which would help its partners and stakeholders in the decision-making process.

In her keynote speech at the launch of the survey, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Emirates Space Agency, said the UAE government attach great importance to the field of space because of its vital and important role as one of the main pillars for achieving comprehensive development in the fields of science and technology and its influential contribution to the non-oil GDP and its role in enabling building a sustainable knowledge economy.

“The space sector economic survey project is an important tool that helps in enhancing the decision-making process, drawing strategic policies and contributing to economic indicators in addition to preparing national space training plans and programs and follow up of their implementation and evaluating their performance and effectiveness,” she said

The UAE Space Agency had earlier announced a new Dh3 billion ($816 million) investment and development fund for the space sector, which will support new programmes in leading edge space sector engineering, sciences and research.

“The economic survey will show a clear picture of the UAE space sector. It will help enable the concerned authorities to launch qualitative, new and value-added initiatives,” said Al Amiri.

“The survey will also support the efforts of startups, small and medium companies operating in the sector. It will enhance scientific research projects and increase the UAE's investment attractiveness in space projects.”

The minister pointed out that the UAE Space Agency is committed to developing national capabilities in the country’s space sector in research development and investment attractiveness to develop young talents and educational activities and to enhance awareness of promising future opportunities in this vital and important sector for the national development process.

According to Al Amiri, the space sector economic survey project is one of the relevant national projects that focuses on the economic aspect, such as the "Space Economic Zones" and its initiatives that include a set of economic incentives for the space sector, space laboratories and other support and empowerment tools.

Abdulla Al Marar, head of the Space Projects Section, UAE Space Agency said the survey will help measure the role of the space sector in diversification and sustainability of the economy.

“The survey aims to encompass both the government and the private sector. It will measure the impact of the strategies and initiatives that have been put in place in the space sector on the UAE economy in general,” he said.

Once in place, the economic survey will;

>>Record the number of facilities operating in the UAE space sector

>>Measure the volume of foreign investment in the sector and the added value of the space sector

>>Measure the contribution of the space economy to the economy of the UAE

>>Assess the actual spending on space projects and measure investment efforts in research and development and space exploration

>> Quantify the number of human competencies in space facilities operating in the country

