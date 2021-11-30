Saudi coalition targets 'secret' IRGC site in Yemen airstrikes

The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month on Houthi military sites.

Tue 30 Nov 2021

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on 'legitimate' Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa including a 'secret' site belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported.

The coalition asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.

The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.

Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the Kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.