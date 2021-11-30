Saudi coalition targets 'secret' IRGC site in Yemen airstrikes

Coalition says that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.
MENA1 week ago
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it launched air raids on 'legitimate' Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa including a 'secret' site belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, state TV reported.
The coalition asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets.
The raid is one of several the coalition has carried out this month over the densely populated capital city of Sanaa.
ALSO READ:
Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on the Kingdom using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.
Coalition says that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.
MENA1 week ago
Rafael Grossi to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran
MENA1 week ago
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib says he hoped the images would help figure out what happened on August 4 last year
MENA1 week ago
In recent weeks, Israeli forces arrested over 50 Hamas members in the West Bank who were involved in forming the terror network
MENA1 week ago
Samir Mansour's library in Gaza was reduced to rubble in air strike
MENA1 week ago
Abdulhamid Al Dbeibah earlier vowed not to contest as a condition of taking his current post
MENA1 week ago
Latest tragedy brings the number of lives lost in the Central Mediterranean this year to over 1,300
MENA1 week ago
'No attention was paid to protect' the famous Minaret of Jam, says Taliban
MENA1 week ago