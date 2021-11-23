Yemen: Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi military sites in Sanaa airstrikes

Coalition says that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.

SPA file

By Reuters Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 7:33 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 7:51 AM

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Tuesday it is launching air raids on "legitimate" Houthi military targets in capital Sanaa, and asked civilians not to gather around or approach potential targets, Saudi state TV reported.

Explosions rocked the northern neighbourhoods of the city following the coalition raids, residents told Reuters.

The raids targeted two military sites, residents added.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired drones at several Saudi Arabian cities.

Houthis acknowledged the raid on a district of northern Sanaa without providing details of casualties or damage.

The coalition added that its raids had destroyed a high-value ballistic-missile target.