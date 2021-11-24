Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi military sites in Yemen airstrikes

"It is difficult to celebrate being a child in Afghanistan right now," a representative for the organisation said.
MENA3 days ago
The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on 'legitimate' military targets in Yemen capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted areas.
The coalition targeted new sites for drone activity, one of which was a building under construction that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis used as a secret laboratory for drones, the Saudi news agency reported.
ALSO READ:
The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.
"It is difficult to celebrate being a child in Afghanistan right now," a representative for the organisation said.
MENA3 days ago
Critical non-humanitarian aid cut off as group claimed control by force, says American official
MENA4 days ago
A UN Security Council statement calls for immediate and safe release of embassy's local employees under detention
MENA5 days ago
The UN agency reports detail conflicts with Iran, from rough treatment of its inspectors to re-installing monitoring cameras at Iranian sites
MENA5 days ago
Workshops and warehouses for ballistic missiles, drones, and communications systems were destroyed.
MENA6 days ago
Freeze harming public services, says Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
MENA6 days ago
The country sits on major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent
MENA6 days ago
At least one dead, six wounded in bombings
MENA6 days ago