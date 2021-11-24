Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi military sites in Yemen airstrikes

The coalition targeted new sites for drone activity, including a building used as a secret laboratory for drones.

By Reuters Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 6:36 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 6:39 AM

The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on 'legitimate' military targets in Yemen capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted areas.

The coalition targeted new sites for drone activity, one of which was a building under construction that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis used as a secret laboratory for drones, the Saudi news agency reported.

The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the movement ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital.