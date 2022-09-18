Saudi Arabia: How doctors saved the life of an Umrah performer with pneumonia, kidney failure

Emergency centres in the squares of the Holy Mosque, Makkah, are operating around the clock to serve visitors

By Web Desk Published: Sun 18 Sep 2022, 9:13 PM

A medical team at Ajyad Emergency Hospital - a member of the Makkah Healthcare Cluster - succeeded in saving the life of an Indonesian Umrah performer who was suffering from acute pneumonia, kidney failure, and acidosis, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

First aid responders swiftly dealt with the case, and the patient was referred to King Faisal Hospital in Makkah to receive the necessary medical care and service.

Ajyad Emergency Hospital is the closest hospital to the Grand Mosque, and is currently operating at full capacity, with full medical staff.

Emergency centres in the squares of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, affiliated with the hospital, are operating around the clock to serve pilgrims and visitors to the Holy Mosque , per the Health Ministry’s procedures and measures.

ALSO READ: