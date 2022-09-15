Saudi Arabia: AI algorithms to help crowd management at the Two Holy Mosques

The newly introduced technology will help ensure the correct number of pilgrims are present at the sites at any given time

By WAM Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:22 PM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced developing algorithms to upgrade services for pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques, reported state news agency (SPA).

In a panel discussion at the ongoing Global AI Summit, the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for the Security of Hajj and Umrah, as well as the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, discussed the Kingdom's exemplary crowd management as vast numbers of citizens, residents and visitors flock every year to the Two Holy Mosques.

Lt. General Mohammed Al-Bassami, Director of Public Security at the Ministry of Interior, said that they are working to increase the capacity to receive visitors and pilgrims in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, with upgraded services driven by cutting-edge technology for the pilgrims.

He stated that such a massive effort requires countless man-hours and an army of personnel working around the clock to provide the best possible service, explaining how AI will ensure the quality of those services.

AI technologies introduced recently at the Two Holy Mosques have been helping greatly with keeping crowds under control as they enter and leave, thanks to faster decision-making, while ensuring the correct number of people are present anywhere around the Holy Mosques at any given time.

"Thanks to these technologies, crowd-related contingencies can be dealt with swiftly, and with little disruption," he noted.

The three-day Global AI Summit, held in the Kingdom under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity," kicked off on Wednesday. Over 10,000 people and 200 speakers from 90 countries were in attendance, representing policymakers and AI specialists.

