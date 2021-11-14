Kuwait emir accepts govt resignation

Instructs cabinet to remain as care-taker

Sun 14 Nov 2021

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government, state news agency KUNA reported, as the oil-rich country’s rulers seek to end a feud with lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reforms.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah submitted on Nov. 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March.

An Emiri decree asked the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, KUNA said.

The disagreement centres on the prime minister having been granted temporary immunity by parliament protecting him against questioning from MPs on issues including handling the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption until the end of 2022.

It has hindered efforts to boost state finances - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact a debt law needed to tap global markets.