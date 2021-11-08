Kuwait Emir issues two decrees pardoning political dissidents - parliament speaker

The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers

Photo: File

By Reuters Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:22 PM

Kuwait’s Emir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah issued two royal decrees pardoning some political dissidents, the speaker of parliament, Marzouk al-Ghanim, said in remarks published on parliament’s twitter account on Monday.

The amnesty has been a major condition of opposition lawmakers to end a months-long standoff with the government.

Kuwaiti govt resigns, possibly helping to end political standoff

Earlier today (November 8) Kuwait’s government submitted its resignation to the Emir, a move which along with an amnesty pardoning political dissidents could help end a standoff with opposition lawmakers that has hindered fiscal reform.

The resignation, reported by state news agency KUNA, is the second this year by a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah in the feud with the elected parliament of the Gulf OPEC producer.

It was not immediately clear if Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, who has final say in state matters, would accept the resignation of the government, which was formed in March.

Several opposition MPs have insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022.