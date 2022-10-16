Fifa World Cup: Hayya Card holders can perform Umrah

Muslim fan ticket holders can visit Madinah on the free visa they receive

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 7:32 AM

Muslim holders of the Hayya card can perform Umrah and visit Madinah.

Khaled Al Shammari, assistant director general of the general department of visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that fan ticket holders of Fifa World Cup 2022, will be able to perform Umrah, according to a report by Saudi Gazette.

Authorities have said that the visa for Hayya card holders is free, with the state incurring all e-visa expenses. However, it is mandatory to obtain medical insurance from the visa platform.

This visa will be valid from November 11 to December 18. This means that ticket holders will be able to visit the country 10 days prior to the beginning of the World Cup until the last day of the tournament.

The visa provided will be a multiple-entry one. The visa holder can enter and exit the country at any time, and does not have to enter Saudi Arabia from Qatar.

