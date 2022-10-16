Fifa World Cup: Hayya Card holders can perform Umrah

She has been put in solitary confinement after posting photo of Amini's parents in the hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma
Muslim holders of the Hayya card can perform Umrah and visit Madinah.
Khaled Al Shammari, assistant director general of the general department of visas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that fan ticket holders of Fifa World Cup 2022, will be able to perform Umrah, according to a report by Saudi Gazette.
Authorities have said that the visa for Hayya card holders is free, with the state incurring all e-visa expenses. However, it is mandatory to obtain medical insurance from the visa platform.
This visa will be valid from November 11 to December 18. This means that ticket holders will be able to visit the country 10 days prior to the beginning of the World Cup until the last day of the tournament.
The visa provided will be a multiple-entry one. The visa holder can enter and exit the country at any time, and does not have to enter Saudi Arabia from Qatar.
ALSO READ:
She has been put in solitary confinement after posting photo of Amini's parents in the hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma
The shooting was claimed by “The Lions’ Den”, a loose coalition of Palestinian fighters which has emerged in recent months
Videos shared on social media show protests in dozens of cities, with fierce clashes between protesters and riot police in Kurdistan province
This is the world’s fifth-most vulnerable country to some key effects of climate change, according to UN
Ebrahim Raisi addresses professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran as protests enter fourth week
Woman's bereaved parents file complaint against officers involved in death
14-year-old Adel Daoud was shot in the head at Israel's separation barrier near the northern Palestinian town of Qalqilya
The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha