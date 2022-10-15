Saudi Arabia announces $400 million humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Ebrahim Raisi addresses professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran as protests enter fourth week
On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced $400 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine, the official SPA news agency said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made a phone call to President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The Prince laid forth "the Kingdom's position of supporting everything that will contribute to de-escalation, and the Kingdom's readiness to continue the efforts of mediation," SPA reported.
Just last month, Saudi Arabia played an unexpected role in facilitating a prisoner-of-war swap between Moscow and Kyiv.
The conflict in Ukraine has, however, fuelled tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States, after the Kingdom largely resisted pressure to ramp up oil production, so as to ease the energy crisis that could result from the conflict.
ALSO READ:
Ebrahim Raisi addresses professors and students at Alzahra University in Tehran as protests enter fourth week
Woman's bereaved parents file complaint against officers involved in death
14-year-old Adel Daoud was shot in the head at Israel's separation barrier near the northern Palestinian town of Qalqilya
The shipwreck took place off the western Libyan city of Sabratha
Treasury office designates seven officers for financial penalties over crackdown on protesters, shutdown of internet access
Sali Hafez broke into a BLOM Bank branch in Beirut and forced staff to hand over her savings which she hoped to use for her sister's cancer treatment
The 72-year-old complained of chest pains on Wednesday during a Yom Kippur synagogue service
The leader was participating in prayers as part of Yom Kippur holiday