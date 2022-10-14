Saudi oil giants Aramco to sponsor ICC events

Australia celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final in Dubai last November. — AP

By AFP Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 2:56 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 2:59 PM

Saudi Arabian oil giants Aramco is to sponsor major events organised by cricket's world governing body, the company said Friday, as the conservative kingdom took another big step into the global sports industry.

Saudi Aramco, one of the world's richest companies, will sponsor the International Cricket Council's upcoming men's and women's T20 World Cups and next year's one-day World Cup in India under a partnership deal.

Aramco, which scored record profits as oil prices surged following Russia's conflict with Ukraine, will also sponsor the World Test Championship final in Britain and player-of-the-match awards at all major tournaments.

The partnership to run until the end of next year "will connect Aramco with a global cricket audience of more than one billion cricket fans", the Aramco statement said.

No value was announced for the deal, which is the latest in a series of sports investments by Saudi Arabia.

The investments include F1, heavyweight boxing, the purchase of English Premier League football club Newcastle United and the LIV Golf tour, whose first event on Saudi soil started on Friday.