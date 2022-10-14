Saudi oil giants Aramco to sponsor ICC events

Siham Masoud Al-Rasheedy is also hopeful of competing in her third Paralympics at Paris 2024
Saudi Arabian oil giants Aramco is to sponsor major events organised by cricket's world governing body, the company said Friday, as the conservative kingdom took another big step into the global sports industry.
Saudi Aramco, one of the world's richest companies, will sponsor the International Cricket Council's upcoming men's and women's T20 World Cups and next year's one-day World Cup in India under a partnership deal.
Aramco, which scored record profits as oil prices surged following Russia's conflict with Ukraine, will also sponsor the World Test Championship final in Britain and player-of-the-match awards at all major tournaments.
The partnership to run until the end of next year "will connect Aramco with a global cricket audience of more than one billion cricket fans", the Aramco statement said.
No value was announced for the deal, which is the latest in a series of sports investments by Saudi Arabia.
The investments include F1, heavyweight boxing, the purchase of English Premier League football club Newcastle United and the LIV Golf tour, whose first event on Saudi soil started on Friday.
Rakan Al Omari, 14, has been using the dedicated Sodi RT8 karts since they were rolled out at the Dubai Kartdrome circuit
Napoli reached the knockout stages with two games to spare after a flamboyant 4-2 victory over Ajax
Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy's mobile phone to the ground after United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9
The 22-year-old was on Tuesday given the green light to join the squad after recovering from a right knee injury sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July
Malan shared a crucial 92-run stand in Canberra with Moeen Ali (44) as England compiled 178-7 against a full-strength Australian attack
Reports in the French and Spanish media claimed that the 23-year-old wants to leave the French champions in January
Opener Conway smashes 64, while Philips smacks 60 from 24 balls