UAE approves trading shares of cooperatives on stock markets

After a year of consolidation, gold has formed a solid price bottom at around $1,700 an ounce. As the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates and reduce liquidity, the precious metal is a potential top performer this year
Markets1 week ago
The UAE Cabinet, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a decision on the trading of shares of cooperatives on the financial markets in a move conducive to strengthening the regulatory environment of the cooperatives sector and driving their economic returns.
The development, the first of its kind in the region, is aimed to grow the cooperatives' sector contributions to the national economy, enhance their competitiveness and help the sector benefit from the disruptive services provided by the UAE bourses in terms of transparency, resilience and swift management of services.
The decision allows the financial markets to establish special platforms for the registration, trading and transfer of the shares of cooperatives, so that they are independent of the IPO and public trading platforms on the bourses.
ALSO READ:
The decision invests the financial markets with the power to establish and develop terms and conditions that determine procedures, standards, requirements, models and mechanisms on registration, trading and complaints.
After a year of consolidation, gold has formed a solid price bottom at around $1,700 an ounce. As the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates and reduce liquidity, the precious metal is a potential top performer this year
Markets1 week ago
A turbulent week in markets ended with a surge in Treasury yields to their highest level in more than two years after surprisingly strong US jobs data stoked expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve
Markets1 week ago
Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday
Markets2 weeks ago
The dollar index was trading 0.13% lower at 96.26.
Markets2 weeks ago
The Winter Games, beginning on Friday, will end on February 20.
Markets2 weeks ago
The company concluded 2021 on positive note due to government initiatives and reforms to boost liquidity in the market; 3% cash dividend to the shareholders recommended
Markets2 weeks ago
The dollar index was trading 0.05% lower.
Markets2 weeks ago
Spot gold was little changed at $1,799.89 per ounce at 9.10am UAE time.
Markets2 weeks ago